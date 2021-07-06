Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 605.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NBB stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

