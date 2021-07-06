NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post $174.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $174.45 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.