NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.69% of NVE worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NVE by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

