O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Crown Crafts worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

CRWS stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

