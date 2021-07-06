O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

