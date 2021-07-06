O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

