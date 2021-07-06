Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

