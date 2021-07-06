Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

MTOR opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

