Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

