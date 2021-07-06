Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $527,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

