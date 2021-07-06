Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

