Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWIR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIR opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $694.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

