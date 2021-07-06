Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,835,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 466.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

