Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

