OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OFS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

