OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 30,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,780,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

