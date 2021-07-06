OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $232,000 Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.09% of Iteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of 637.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

