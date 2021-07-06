OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,226,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

