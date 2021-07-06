OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.