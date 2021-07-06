ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 104,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

