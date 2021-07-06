Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,202 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 168.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.39. 47,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $305.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

