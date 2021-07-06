Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 77,903 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $92,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,812. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.34 and a 52 week high of $193.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

