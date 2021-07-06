Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 37,086 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $84,860,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $64,830,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.