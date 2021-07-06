Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,907 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.