Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

