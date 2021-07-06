Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $488,324.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.