OracleChain (OCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,324.38

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. OracleChain has a market cap of $395,324.38 and $41,498.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00167121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.64 or 1.00286259 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.86 or 0.00949085 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

