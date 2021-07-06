ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $660.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

