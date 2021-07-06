Origin Dollar Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $8,267.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00166303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.64 or 0.99816247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.00943246 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

