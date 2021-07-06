Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.63. 514,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

