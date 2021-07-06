Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 33,623.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 107,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.