Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 282,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,534. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

