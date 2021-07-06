Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

