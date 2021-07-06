Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.