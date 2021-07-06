Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.66 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.83 or 0.00040150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00166917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,416.44 or 0.99910291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.38 or 0.00964902 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

