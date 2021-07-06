Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 6,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 480,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $66,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.