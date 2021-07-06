Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.