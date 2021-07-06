PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 47,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $842,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

