Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 10.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 2,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $876.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

