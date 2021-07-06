Peter Lawrence Gianulis Purchases 100,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,539,518.05.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis sold 500,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 25,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$8,875.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 3,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,110.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 23,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$8,695.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 137,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$50,627.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Shares of Organto Foods stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. 143,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,455. The firm has a market cap of C$110.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

