PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 98,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PFSweb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PFSweb by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

