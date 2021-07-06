Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $5.41 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSAGU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,390,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

