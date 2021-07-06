Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 4.55% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Shares of HCII remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

