Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

