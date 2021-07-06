Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 6,414 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $5,838,870. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $474.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

