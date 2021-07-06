Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 157,505 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.