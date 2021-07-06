Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 15,441 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

