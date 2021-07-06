Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $446.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.84 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

