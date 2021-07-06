PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $339,898.28

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $339,898.28 and $9,896.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

