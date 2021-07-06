Plian (PI) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $102,003.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.30 or 0.00916365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 827,796,761 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

